Nevada County experiences third area shutdown, another could happen this weekend

The power went out again Wednesday afternoon in western Nevada County as the third PG&E Public Safety Power Shutdown hit the area within a month’s time.

The shutdown left residents scrambling to fill their gas tanks and stock their shelves with supplies, including flashlights, batteries and canned goods.

Another planned outage could happen this weekend, as heavy winds are expected to return, PG&E said.

At Maria’s restaurant in downtown Grass Valley, employees lit candles and turned on battery powered lamps following the power shutdown, offering drinks and a limited menu until generators could be hooked up.

The shutdown is expected to be completely lifted by Friday afternoon, with some customers getting power back today.

At the Nevada Irrigation District, workers prepared for Wednesday’s shutdown by checking their industrial generators used to ensure treated water is delivered to their thousands of water customers.

“It’s good to let them run,” NID Electrical Systems Technician Richard Dills said about the generators.

Dills checked on a 300,000-watt diesel powered generator used to keep water flowing to Alta Sierra and Lake of the Pines before the shutdown occurred Wednesday afternoon.

Weather

Bill Johnson, CEO and president of PG&E, said workers are poised to begin examining power lines when today’s winds lessen. Johnson said they’ll work to restore power before a second possible shutdown this weekend.

“The timing isn’t clear yet,” Johnson said of the weekend outage.

That second shutoff could affect a larger part of Northern California, as weather forecasts call for the return of heavy winds.

Over 40,000 Nevada County customers are affected by the current shutoff, a reaction to high winds, low humidity and dry fuels, PG&E said.

Around 180,000 customers total are affected by the shutoff across 17 counties.

The Associated Press contributed to this report