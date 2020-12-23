Nevada County expects to receive Moderna vaccine this week

Nevada County Public Health has completed a detailed plan for COVID-19 vaccine distribution and submitted it to the state for review.

Much of the timeline, said county administrative analyst Taylor Wolfe, will depend on vaccine manufacturers and the federal government.

“While we can’t know for sure, we are hopeful it’ll be more widely available in a month or two,” Wolfe said in an email about when the vaccine would be widely available within the county.

Wolfe said the county is unsure as of this week whether Public Health will use a drive-thru format for vaccine distribution, as has been done in the past for flu shots. If it does a drive-thru format, however, she said county residency of visitors would likely not be checked.

“The vaccine will be no cost, but could include costs from the provider to administer the vaccine once it’s widely available through local providers,” Wolfe said.

On providing access to Nevada County’s full plan, Wolfe said, “The state recently let us know that the review panel is going through them and plans to publish a summary or each county’s plan in mid-January.”

In the meantime, said Wolfe, Nevada County Public Health will be providing updates on upcoming vaccine allocations and developments through the county website — http://www.mynevadacounty.com.

The county received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines — 975 doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech — last week, and the first doses to be administered in western Nevada County were received Tuesday by frontline health care workers at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

According to Nevada County Public Health, this week’s allocation is likely to be the Moderna vaccine, which was authorized for emergency use Friday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

As of Wednesday, 800 doses are “earmarked for Nevada County” in the state’s queue.

