Nevada County expects draft independent mine impact study in March

Rise Grass Valley — a subsidiary of Rise Gold Corp. which has proposed the reopening of the Idaho-Maryland Mine — asked in a letter earlier this month that local businesses “encourage the Nevada County Board of Supervisors to approve the project.”

Rise Grass Valley President Ben Mossman wrote in the Dec. 13 letter that the company’s plan to reopen the mine will spur the creation of over 600 new jobs in Nevada County — 312 of which would be people hired by Rise Grass Valley directly, while the rest are estimated to be created in the community “through local supplier spending on goods and services integral to the ongoing operation of the mine,” the letter states — as well as expand the county’s tax base and result in over $50 million per year in new local spending.

Mossman also wrote that the project “isn’t only about jobs and the economy,” listing a number of actions he says have been incorporated into the project proposal, including funds going toward the Ophir Hill Fire Protection District, a new Nevada Irrigation District water supply pipe and permanent connection for some homes near the mine to the district’s supplies, and the creation of 31 acres of “flat usable industrial zoned land.”

The letter asked local businesses, if they supported Rise Grass Valley’s efforts, to fill out an attached “support card” and send it back to the company.

UPCOMING INDEPENDENT ECONOMIC STUDY

Nevada County supervisors gave their unanimous approval Dec. 14 to a contract with Robert D. Niehaus, Inc. (RDN), which is set to conduct an independent study regarding the potential economic impacts of the proposed Idaho-Maryland Mine reopening.

The county released a Request for Proposals in early September, inviting qualified firms to be considered to produce an independent analysis and report covering the following areas: property values, job creation, impact on the county’s tax base, impact to other commercial operations in the county, and impact on several areas of service levels.

According to Desiree Belding, deputy purchasing agent with the county’s Department of Information and General Services, the county received five proposals before its request closed Oct. 8.

Rise Grass Valley has shared an Applied Economics LLC report from March titled “Economic Impacts of the Idaho-Maryland Mine on Nevada County” on its website, alongside a September report prepared by real estate consultant RCLCO covering potential impact to the local housing market.

“It is fairly typical for the county to do their own internal test when there are things happening in their community,” said Belding on the county having issued its request for proposals.

According to the contract, following a number of data collection and economic and fiscal analysis tasks, the firm will present a draft report mid-March and receive the county’s comments on it through March 30.

A final report is expected April 13, with the firm to assist the county with public comments from April 14 to May 12, as well as attend a public hearing April 27.

HOUSING MARKET REPORT

Dated Sept. 3, the housing market impacts study prepared for Rise Grass Valley by RCLCO states in its introduction that Rise engaged the real estate consulting firm to evaluate the potential impacts of the mine reopening on the local market, particularly home prices, in order to respond to recent questions and concerns, “with Realtors in the local market suggesting that home prices would experience a meaningful decline.”

The firm’s case study looks at the Haile Mine, a South Carolina open-pit gold mine opened in 2017; the Gordonsville-Cumberland Mines, two zinc mines reopened in 2017 in Tennessee; and the Lincoln Mine, reopened in Amador County in 2014 by Sutter Gold Mining. It describes these mines as “analogous,” stating that the latter two sites’ underground operations closely resemble those proposed for the Idaho-Maryland Mine.

In each of these cases, according to the study, home prices both in the mines’ immediate surroundings and region were not found to have been impacted negatively, and instead saw higher annual price growth in the four years after the mine opened than it had in the four years prior.

The study clarifies within its key findings that it is important to note that external factors can also influence the price increases during these periods.

JOBS

A 2019 project description , prepared by Benchmark Resources for Rise Grass Valley, Inc. and submitted to the Nevada County’s Community Development Planning Department, included a planned workforce for the project.

The description estimates a 52-person workforce during construction, followed by an initial underground mining period for which Rise anticipates hiring 121 workers. Full operations, the document states, will involve an estimated total workforce of 312 people.

The estimate breaks this down into categories, with the vast majority — 202 workers — in “underground mine,” 64 in “mineral processing,” and 36 in “management and technical staff.” Fewer than five jobs each are listed under the areas assaying and construction; truck transport of engineered fill; and placement and compaction of engineered fill for the Centennial or Brunswick Industrial Sites.

According to the economic impact study commissioned by Rise Grass Valley, and completed by Applied Economics LLC in March, the 312-person workforce is intended to include 213 local hires and trainees.

Of these 213 local people, the study states, 162 would be trainees or entry level workers and 51 would be experienced hires. The other 99 workers “are assumed to be hired from outside the county.”

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com