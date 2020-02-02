Nevada County expands citizen engagement program

Nevada County residents eager to learn more about their government will have twice the opportunities this year.

Propelled by popular demand, Nevada County is debuting a new spring session of its Citizen’s Academy, which aims to increase civic engagement through a ten-week course that includes tours of six county facilities and presentations from more than 20 departments across the range of services the county offers.

The academy gives participants a behind-the-scenes look at county governance and delves into topics like county finance, behavioral and public health, emergency services, and the Board of Supervisors.

“We recognize well-informed residents are key to our success and know the more details we share about our work helps move the needle on the important issues facing our county,” County Executive Officer Alison Lehman said in a release.

The county will be accepting applications until Feb. 14. The courses take place every Monday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. starting March 23 until the June 8 graduation.

The academy in its seven years has graduated more than 100 residents.

There is no cost to participate and a meal is provided at each session.

“I gained a valuable understanding of the scope of county services, as well as insight into the complex budgeting process,” said Citizen’s Academy participant Susan Meagher. “I came away with a tremendous respect for the expertise of our county employees and officials.”

People can find more information about the academy at http://www.MyNevadaCounty.com/CitizensAcademy or by calling 530-265-7040.

To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.