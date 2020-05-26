Nevada County eviction, foreclosure moratorium extended

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors extended the county’s residential and commercial eviction and foreclosure moratorium until July 31 during its Tuesday meeting.

The county originally enacted its moratorium in March, which was to expire Sunday.

The extension follows guidance issued last month by the Judicial Council of California, which adopted 11 emergency rules expanding on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s March executive order halting some evictions and foreclosures.

According to the council’s emergency framework, which was meant to provide consistency among various county and city orders, a court may not issue an eviction summons unless a judge finds it is a necessary action to protect public health and safety. This applies to all evictions, whether they are related to COVID-19 or not.

Support Local Journalism Donate



No decisions or judgments may be issued in judicial foreclosures actions unless a court finds it necessary to protect public health and safety, though non-judicial foreclosures are not affected.

Default judgments are also suspended unless deemed necessary to protect public health and safety. If an action is already in progress, trials will be pushed back at least 60 days.

The new rules will remain in place until 90 days after the state of emergency declaration in California has been lifted.

About 90 residents signed a public letter in support of the resolution.

County officials said they will review and amend the resolution as needed.

CORP YARD

At the meeting the board also reviewed a study exploring options for the county’s corporation yard on Loma Rica Drive near the Nevada County Airport, which is being replaced in July with a new $14 million operations center and storage yard on La Barr Meadows Road in Grass Valley.

The study looked at three use options for the space: 88,000 square feet of airport hangar development, 67,000 square feet of light industrial business use, and roughly an equal mix of the two. The business use option would have less square footage due to having higher parking space requirements.

The county plans to put out a request for proposals for businesses to renovate and develop the land.

According to Nevada County Airport Manager Kevin Edwards, three aviation companies have expressed interest in coming to the area. Additionally, the airport’s two existing businesses have interest in expanding.

“We just don’t have the hangar space available for them,” Edwards said. “Without expansion we’re never gong to be able to bring any new businesses in. This public works yard is the perfect location for us to expand.”

In the interim, the property will be used for storage space.

To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.