Nevada County escapes heavy snow on Friday

If it starts snowing and doesn't stop, it will stick, according to the National Weather Service.

The issue for western Nevada County is whether it snows at all.

Snow, heavy at times, fell Friday afternoon on Grass Valley. Moments later it stopped.

"The showers, especially, can be pretty intense," said Cory Mueller, a forecaster with the weather service.

The heaviest snows were forecast to fall Friday, though western Nevada County escaped the type of storm conditions that struck here Monday. Snow that fell before sundown Friday in Grass Valley and Nevada City melted.

Mueller said any snow Saturday would taper off as the day progresses. By Sunday the chance of snow and rain will have dwindled, and the ground have started to dry.

Despite escaping the worst, Nevada County did experience some problems. A tree that fell early Friday downed power lines on Alta Sierra Drive, between Little Valley and Ball roads. That severed a connection into a major subdivision south of Grass Valley.

Twenty PG&E customers had no power from 1 a.m. until about 4 p.m., said Brandi Merlo, with the utility company.

County officials said their crews would remain on call until the storm passed.

"There's a variety of different forecasts right now," said Trisha Tillotson, director of the county's Public Works Department. "We're playing it by ear."

According to the weather service, Saturday's highs will reach 41. There's a 60 percent chance of precipitation Saturday into the evening. Up to an inch of snow is possible.

Lows will drop this evening to around 29. Under a half inch of snow could fall.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs around 44. There's a 30 percent chance of rain, with under a half inch of snow possible. Lows will dip to 29 Sunday night.

Highs will remain in the low to mid-50s through Thursday, when snow again will become a possibility. Mueller forecast any snow on that day won't drop beneath 5,500 feet.

"It won't be nearly as heavy as what we saw with this one," he added.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.