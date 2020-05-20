Nevada County Environmental Health accepting applications for Temporary Food Facility Carhop Events

FROM A PRESS RELEASE:

Last week, Environmental Health announced the creation of the Temporary Food Facility Carhop events intended to support local food vendors and provide the community with a safe way to get their favorite summer treats.

Applications are now open to food vendors looking to participate. Apply here: http://www.mynevadacounty.com/carhopsignup.

Each event day will feature 10 new TFF Vendors, giving local TFF owner/operators a chance to showcase their cuisine at the Eric Rood Administration Center parking lot at 950 Maidu Ave. in Nevada City.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Events are scheduled to run every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 30 through July 26 (except July 4th holiday weekend).

TFF vendors will be featuring two main items and one side item.

All attendees will remain in their vehicles. Customers will drive up, park and the TFF Vendor Carhop will come to your vehicle and take your order. This Event will follow COVID-19 guidelines to protect participants and is intended to be both fun and an educational tool illustrating safe food service.

More details on participants will be shared at http://www.mynevadacounty.com and the County’s official social media channels in the coming weeks.

Source: Nevada County Environmental Health