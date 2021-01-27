Nevada County employment rate finished 2020 in statewide top 10

Nevada County’s employment rate ranked eighth in the state in December, according to estimates released last week by the California Employment Development Department.

The county broke into the top 10 — ranking ninth — in November, with an unemployment rate of 5.6%, while the statewide rate was 7.9%.

Although the county saw a month-to-month increase in unemployment, rising to 6.8% in December, the county still rose in the ranking as the statewide rate also increased, climbing to 8.8%.

The Employment Development Department estimates that, in December, there were 3,230 people unemployed out of Nevada County’s 47,420-person labor force.

This represents an estimated 23.3% increase from the 2,620 Nevada County residents unemployed in November, and a 127.5% increase from the 1,420 unemployed December 2019.

While the number of people unemployed in Nevada County grew from November to December, the number of people employed saw a slight increase as well — from 43,820 to 44,180, an increase of 0.8%.

The county’s labor force overall, counting both employed and unemployed, is estimated to have grown by 970 people, or 2.1%.

Overall, most industry categories in Nevada County saw small changes, if any, from November to December — with over half rising or falling between zero percent and 6%.

The mining, logging, and construction category was one which saw a more significant shift by percentage, dropping by about 7.6%. This category began to see monthly decreases in October, after previously having seen growth through much of 2020, according to prior Employment Development Department monthly reports.

At the same time, construction independently has seen growth statewide — adding over 31,000 additional jobs from November to December, ending up at 2,900 more jobs than December 2019 — while mining and logging, as a separate category, has seen a decrease on both time frames.

Only two categories saw double-digit percent changes in Nevada County between November and December: leisure and hospitality grew by 21.4%, or 830 jobs, and federal government employment dropped by 12.9%, or 40 jobs.

STATE SMALL BUSINESS RELIEF

The state Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program ended its first round earlier this month, and a second application round is set to open from 8 a.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m. Feb. 8.

According to the California Office of the Small Business Advocate, applicants who submitted the first round and met eligibility requirements, but were not approved during the first round, will automatically be considered during this second round.

The program offers small businesses and nonprofits grants of up to $25,000, considering and prioritizing applicants based on the impact the pandemic has had on them.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.