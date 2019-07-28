Nevada County elections officials say ballots in the mail today

The Nevada County elections office said ballots will be mailed today for the Aug. 27 state Assembly District 1 race.

Five candidates are running for the seat: Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt; and Republicans Megan Dahle; Patrick Henry Jones; Lane Rickard; and Joe Turner.

Megan Dahle is the wife of Brian Dahle, who vacated the state Assembly seat after winning the state Senate District 1 race in June. His departure left a vacancy in the Assembly, necessitating the Aug. 27 election.

Nevada County, one of nine in the state Assembly district, is vote-by-mail. All registered voters in Nevada County should receive a ballot.

“We’ve been telling people if they haven’t gotten their ballot a week before the election to definitely give us a call,” said Kristian Hamilton, clerk-recorder assistant, in an email.

The elections office is at 530-265-1298.

If no candidate receives 50% plus one vote, a runoff will occur on Nov. 5 between the top two vote-getters, regardless of political party.

Some 67,000 ballots will be mailed today. Over 400 people already have received ballots through a military/civilian overseas program, Hamilton said.

Nevada County had 24,859 registered Democrats as of Friday, 22,114 Republicans and 16,533 no party preference voters.

How to vote

Voters can cast their ballots by mailing them back, delivering them to one of several designated drop-off spots or bringing them to a vote center.

Today is the first day the elections office at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City, will open as a vote center.

It will serve as a vote center Monday through Friday until Aug. 17, when it will remain open every day until the Aug. 27 election.

Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, also becomes a vote center on Aug. 17. It will remain open until election day.

The Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank St., Grass Valley, will open as a vote center on election day only.

There are a handful of ballot drop-off spots, all of which open today:

The parking lot of the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City, open 24 hours daily.

The Gold Miners Inn, 121 Bank St., Grass Valley, open 24 hours daily.

SPD Market, 129 W. McKnight Way, Grass Valley, open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Save Mart, 12054 Nevada City Highway, open 6 a.m. to midnight daily.

Holiday Market, 11324 Pleasant Valley Road, Penn Valley, open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Holiday Market, 10952 Combie Road, No. 12, South County, open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, open 24 hours daily.

Save Mart, 11399 Deerfield Drive, open 6 a.m. to midnight daily.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.