Nevada County elections office to stop livestream at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 9
Statement from Greg Diaz, Nevada County clerk-recorder/registrar of voters:
“I have been informed our livestream is experiencing issues, causing the livestream to stop. Because of the public’s reliance on our livestream along with the buggy performance, the live stream for this election cycle will be discontinued at 5 p.m. today. The public always has the opportunity to come in our office as observers, during the hours we are processing ballots. The hours are posted on our website. I would like to thank members of the public, who bought this to my attention. Thank you.”
