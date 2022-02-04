Nevada County elections office to reopen to in-person services
Effective Monday, the Nevada County elections office will reopen to in-person services.
According to a release, the office will require people to wear masks, enabling it to serve the community safely.
The elections office closed to in-person services after a group of recall supporters on Jan. 19 entered the office without wearing masks. The following day, another group of recall supporters pushed their way inside after an employee opened the office door slightly, officials have said.
The county has since filed a request for a permanent restraining order against those three recall supporters. A hearing is set for Feb. 22.
