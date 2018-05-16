Nevada County elections office mails missing info to Grass Valley voters

The Nevada County elections office has mailed additional information to Grass Valley School District voters after learning some people didn't receive documentation about Measure D, authorities said.

Additionally, a printing error about Measure E led the local elections office to send a second mailing to Grass Valley voters.

Both omissions are on voter information guides. They affect no sample or official ballots for the two measures, officials said.

"We deeply regret this error and any inconvenience to affected voters," a release states.

According to officials, the elections office realized on Tuesday that 9,777 voter guides lacked information on Measure D. It's since mailed the missing information to those affected.

Measure D asks Grass Valley School District voters to approve $18.8 million in bonds. The money would fund repairs for aging facilities.

The projected tax rate is 2.4 cents per $100 of a property's assessed value.

A printing error led elections officials to mail a second set of notices to Grass Valley voters about Measure E.

According to that measure's supporters, two of three names linked to the initiative's passage were missing from the voter guide. The elections office opted to mail notices Wednesday after learning about the omission.

It's unknown how many Measure E notices were mailed.

"We became aware of the issue and we promptly made the correction and the name of the two signers are being sent to the voters," said Sandy Sjoberg, assistant county clerk-recorder/registrar of voters, in an email. "We deeply regret this oversight and hope it has not been an inconvenience."

Measure E asks Grass Valley voters to repeal a half-cent sales tax and replace it with a penny sales tax for increased police and fire services, improved parks and better streets and sidewalks.

Elections officials didn't immediately have estimates for the cost of the additional mailings.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.