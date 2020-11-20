Nevada County elections office expects to certify vote next week
Staff Writer
According to the Nevada County elections office, the county’s election results are expected to be certified next week.
The county on Friday issued its most recent tally, showing 65,740 votes cast from a potential 75,123 registered voters, bringing turnout to 87.51%.
According to Nevada County Assistant Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Natalie Adona, the county has until Dec. 1 to certify results.
All results are unofficial and incomplete until certified.
In 2012, 52,173 county residents, or 68%, cast their ballots. In the 2016 presidential election, voter turnout was at 68%, or 45,167 votes cast. In the 2018 statewide general election, 79% of 68,869 registered residents voted.
Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.
GRASS VALLEY CITY COUNCIL, THREE SEATS
Janet Arbuckle: 3,536
Thomas Ivy: 2,984
Bob Branstrom: 2,977
Edward W. Peevey: 1,721
Steven Conrad: 940
NEVADA CITY COUNCIL, SHORT TERM, ONE SEAT
Gary Petersen: 956
Amy Cobden: 717
Catalina Llanos: 310
NEVADA IRRIGATION DISTRICT, DIVISION 3
Karen Hull: 5,700
W. Scott Miller: 5,125
NEVADA IRRIGATION DISTRICT, DIVISION 5
Rich Johansen: 5,365
John Norton: 4,727
BOARD OF EDUCATION
TRUSTEE AREA 1, TWO SEATS
Susan E. Clarabut: 24,556
Louise B. Johnson: 22,996
Peggy A Delgado Fava: 21,212
BOARD OF EDUCATION
TRUSTEE AREA 2
J. Timothy May: 22,639
Ashley V. Neumann: 21,855
BOARD OF EDUCATION
TRUSTEE AREA 3
Julie Baker: 24,062
Grace Hudek: 20,685
NEVADA COUNTY CONSOLIDATED FIRE DISTRICT, FOUR SEATS
Spencer W. Garrett: 10,861
Patricia L. Nelson: 10,581
Thomas E. Carrington: 10,114
Marianne Slade-Troutman: 9,994
Shawana Cresswell: 5,558
NEVADA CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT, TWO SEATS
Sandra M. Barrington: 4,117
Ty Conway: 3,254
David Alkire: 2,700
James Sperlazza: 2,665
NEVADA JOINT UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT TRUSTEE AREA 4
DuWaine Ganskie: 4,801
Leslie Lattyak: 3,547
MEASURE L
Yes: 1,279
No: 708
MEASURE M
Yes: 1,837
No: 253
MEASURE N
Yes: 3,877
No: 2,581
MEASURE O
Yes: 44
No: 36
