Nevada County elections office expects to certify vote next week

According to the Nevada County elections office, the county’s election results are expected to be certified next week.

The county on Friday issued its most recent tally, showing 65,740 votes cast from a potential 75,123 registered voters, bringing turnout to 87.51%.

According to Nevada County Assistant Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Natalie Adona, the county has until Dec. 1 to certify results.

All results are unofficial and incomplete until certified.

In 2012, 52,173 county residents, or 68%, cast their ballots. In the 2016 presidential election, voter turnout was at 68%, or 45,167 votes cast. In the 2018 statewide general election, 79% of 68,869 registered residents voted.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.

GRASS VALLEY CITY COUNCIL, THREE SEATS

Janet Arbuckle: 3,536

Thomas Ivy: 2,984

Bob Branstrom: 2,977

Edward W. Peevey: 1,721

Steven Conrad: 940

NEVADA CITY COUNCIL, SHORT TERM, ONE SEAT

Gary Petersen: 956

Amy Cobden: 717

Catalina Llanos: 310

NEVADA IRRIGATION DISTRICT, DIVISION 3

Karen Hull: 5,700

W. Scott Miller: 5,125

NEVADA IRRIGATION DISTRICT, DIVISION 5

Rich Johansen: 5,365

John Norton: 4,727

BOARD OF EDUCATION

TRUSTEE AREA 1, TWO SEATS

Susan E. Clarabut: 24,556

Louise B. Johnson: 22,996

Peggy A Delgado Fava: 21,212

BOARD OF EDUCATION

TRUSTEE AREA 2

J. Timothy May: 22,639

Ashley V. Neumann: 21,855

BOARD OF EDUCATION

TRUSTEE AREA 3

Julie Baker: 24,062

Grace Hudek: 20,685

NEVADA COUNTY CONSOLIDATED FIRE DISTRICT, FOUR SEATS

Spencer W. Garrett: 10,861

Patricia L. Nelson: 10,581

Thomas E. Carrington: 10,114

Marianne Slade-Troutman: 9,994

Shawana Cresswell: 5,558

NEVADA CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT, TWO SEATS

Sandra M. Barrington: 4,117

Ty Conway: 3,254

David Alkire: 2,700

James Sperlazza: 2,665

NEVADA JOINT UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT TRUSTEE AREA 4

DuWaine Ganskie: 4,801

Leslie Lattyak: 3,547

MEASURE L

Yes: 1,279

No: 708

MEASURE M

Yes: 1,837

No: 253

MEASURE N

Yes: 3,877

No: 2,581

MEASURE O

Yes: 44

No: 36