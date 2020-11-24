Nevada County elections office completes ballot count

According to Nevada County Assistant Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Natalie Adona, as of Tuesday evening all ballots have been counted.

“We provided Nevada County voters with the opportunity to cure a missing or mismatched signature by close of business on Monday,” Adona wrote in a Tuesday email.

The county tallied 65,800 votes from a potential 75,123 registered voters, bringing turnout to 87.59%.

According to Adona, the county has until Dec. 1 to certify the results. She’s said the office hopes to certify by Thanksgiving.

All results are unofficial.

In 2012, 52,173 county residents, or 68%, cast their ballots. In the 2016 presidential election, voter turnout was at 68%, or 45,167 votes cast. In the 2018 statewide general election, 79% of 68,869 registered residents voted.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.

GRASS VALLEY CITY COUNCIL, THREE SEATS

Janet Arbuckle: 3,537

Thomas Ivy: 2,985

Bob Branstrom: 2,978

Edward W. Peevey: 1,722

Steven Conrad: 941

NEVADA CITY COUNCIL, SHORT TERM, ONE SEAT

Gary Petersen: 956

Amy Cobden: 717

Catalina Llanos: 310

NEVADA IRRIGATION DISTRICT, DIVISION 3

Karen Hull: 5,705

W. Scott Miller: 5,126

NEVADA IRRIGATION DISTRICT, DIVISION 5

Rich Johansen: 5,367

John Norton: 4,733

BOARD OF EDUCATION

TRUSTEE AREA 1, TWO SEATS

Susan E. Clarabut: 24,576

Louise B. Johnson: 23,018

Peggy Delgado Fava: 21,225

BOARD OF EDUCATION

TRUSTEE AREA 2

J. Timothy May: 22,658

Ashley V. Neumann: 21,870

BOARD OF EDUCATION

TRUSTEE AREA 3

Julie Baker: 24,083

Grace Hudek: 20,696

NEVADA COUNTY CONSOLIDATED FIRE DISTRICT, FOUR SEATS

Spencer W. Garrett: 10,870

Patricia L. Nelson: 10,589

Thomas E. Carrington: 10,121

Marianne Slade-Troutman: 10,001

Shawna Cresswell: 5,562

NEVADA CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT, TWO SEATS

Sandra M. Barrington: 4,120

Ty Conway: 3,257

David Alkire: 2,701

James Sperlazza: 2,667

NEVADA JOINT UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT TRUSTEE AREA 4

DuWaine Ganskie: 4,804

Leslie Lattyak: 3,548

MEASURE L

Yes: 1,279

No: 708

MEASURE M

Yes: 1,837

No: 253

MEASURE N

Yes: 3,879

No: 2,583

MEASURE O

Yes: 44

No: 36