Nevada County elections office completes ballot count
According to Nevada County Assistant Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Natalie Adona, as of Tuesday evening all ballots have been counted.
“We provided Nevada County voters with the opportunity to cure a missing or mismatched signature by close of business on Monday,” Adona wrote in a Tuesday email.
The county tallied 65,800 votes from a potential 75,123 registered voters, bringing turnout to 87.59%.
According to Adona, the county has until Dec. 1 to certify the results. She’s said the office hopes to certify by Thanksgiving.
All results are unofficial.
In 2012, 52,173 county residents, or 68%, cast their ballots. In the 2016 presidential election, voter turnout was at 68%, or 45,167 votes cast. In the 2018 statewide general election, 79% of 68,869 registered residents voted.
Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union.
GRASS VALLEY CITY COUNCIL, THREE SEATS
Janet Arbuckle: 3,537
Thomas Ivy: 2,985
Bob Branstrom: 2,978
Edward W. Peevey: 1,722
Steven Conrad: 941
NEVADA CITY COUNCIL, SHORT TERM, ONE SEAT
Gary Petersen: 956
Amy Cobden: 717
Catalina Llanos: 310
NEVADA IRRIGATION DISTRICT, DIVISION 3
Karen Hull: 5,705
W. Scott Miller: 5,126
NEVADA IRRIGATION DISTRICT, DIVISION 5
Rich Johansen: 5,367
John Norton: 4,733
BOARD OF EDUCATION
TRUSTEE AREA 1, TWO SEATS
Susan E. Clarabut: 24,576
Louise B. Johnson: 23,018
Peggy Delgado Fava: 21,225
BOARD OF EDUCATION
TRUSTEE AREA 2
J. Timothy May: 22,658
Ashley V. Neumann: 21,870
BOARD OF EDUCATION
TRUSTEE AREA 3
Julie Baker: 24,083
Grace Hudek: 20,696
NEVADA COUNTY CONSOLIDATED FIRE DISTRICT, FOUR SEATS
Spencer W. Garrett: 10,870
Patricia L. Nelson: 10,589
Thomas E. Carrington: 10,121
Marianne Slade-Troutman: 10,001
Shawna Cresswell: 5,562
NEVADA CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT, TWO SEATS
Sandra M. Barrington: 4,120
Ty Conway: 3,257
David Alkire: 2,701
James Sperlazza: 2,667
NEVADA JOINT UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT TRUSTEE AREA 4
DuWaine Ganskie: 4,804
Leslie Lattyak: 3,548
MEASURE L
Yes: 1,279
No: 708
MEASURE M
Yes: 1,837
No: 253
MEASURE N
Yes: 3,879
No: 2,583
MEASURE O
Yes: 44
No: 36
