Nevada County elections: Local candidates maintain lead in latest vote tally

Vote totals changed with Wednesday’s local election results update, though the possible outcomes didn’t.

Supervisor Heidi Hall now has 5,131 votes, or 53.2%, in her reelection bid for the District 1 seat on the Nevada County Board of Supervisors. Michael Taylor has 2,295 votes, or 23.8%. Deborah Wilder has 2,218 votes, or 23%.

Hall will avoid a runoff if she maintains over 50% of the vote in her race.

The latest results reflect 36,625 ballots out of a possible 68,382 — currently a turnout of 53.56%, reports state. Some 9,000 ballots remain uncounted, said Natalie Adona, the county’s assistant clerk-recorder/registrar of voters, in an email.

The next update is set for Friday, Adona said.

All results are incomplete and unofficial.

In the Nevada City Council race, Doug Fleming, 845 votes; Daniela Fernandez, 721 votes; and incumbent Reinette Senum, 567 votes, still maintain leads, and will be seated on the council if they stay in the top three.

The other three candidates are Lorraine Reich, 400 votes; incumbent David Parker, 384 votes; and Rick Ewald, 290 votes.

Both local ballot measures still appear to be headed toward failure.

The Higgins Fire District parcel tax, Measure I, has 2,117 “yes” votes, or 57.9%. The “no” votes total 1,539 — 42.1%.

The measure needs to pass by two-thirds.

The Penn Valley schools bond issue, Measure J, has 1,690 “yes” votes, or 38.98%. It has 2,646 “no” votes, or 61.02%.

That measure needs 55% to pass.

To contact City Editor Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.