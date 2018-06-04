Nevada County election today: Voter centers closest to you

All Nevada County vote centers are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today for the state primary election.

The seven vote centers, where any registered voter can cast a ballot in Nevada County, include: the county elections office, 950 Maidu Ave., Suite 210, Nevada City; Gold Miners Inn, Room E, 121 Bank St., and the Best Western Gold County Inn, Conference Center, Gold 1, 1012 Sutton Way, both in Grass Valley; the Penn Valley Fire Protection District, Station 43, 10513 Spenceville Road; the Higgins Lions Community Center, 22490 E. Hacienda Drive, in South County; Town Hall Truckee Board Chambers, 10183 Truckee Airport Road, and the Family Resource Center, 11695 Donner Pass Road, both in Truckee.

Local voters will decide who serves as District 3 supervisor on the Board of Supervisors and as district attorney. They'll send the top two vote-getters in the sheriff's race to the November general election, if no one candidate gets over 50 percent of the vote.

Residents of Grass Valley, the Grass Valley School District and Nevada City have local initiatives to decide.

Additionally, voters will cast ballots for statewide offices including governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

As of Saturday, 15,596 voters had cast their ballots — 22.8 percent of the county's 68,250 registered voters.

The county on Monday had 24,784 registered Democrats, 23,200 Republicans and 15,925 no party preference voters.

— Alan Riquelmy