Nevada County elder group forming

The Nevada County Elders Action Circle is looking for members.

People concerned about the climate, sustainability needs and social justice issues — and ready to do something about them with like-minded people — should contact the Nevada County Elders Action Circle, a new local group that’s part of the international Elders Action Network.

The group will meet regularly to get connected, share what motivates its members and learn together using the information on its websites — http://www.eldersaction.org and http://www.eldersclimateaction.org. Members will then go out and act on their individual passions in any one of the three areas and/or work on shared intentions in positive ways in our local community and beyond.

The group will find the pressure points to push for the greatest, fastest return on its personal energy investment, like with financial companies to change the flow of money into renewables, other companies who are influential in use of plastic or food waste, or many others. Paul Hawken’s book “Drawdown” is a resource for solutions.

Elders Climate Action is a part of Elders Action Network and engages in projects like Promote the Vote to help mobilize self-identified environmentalists into consistent voters. Some 37% did not vote in the last big election. The local group will choose the actions to work on as a unit and individually with support from the group.

Wednesday is the inaugural meeting day with two opportunities to join the group: 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Sierra Mountain Café, 671 Maltman Drive, Grass Valley; or 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Valentina’s Bistro, 841 Sutton Way, Grass Valley. From those gatherings the group will decide a regular meeting day and time.

Please contact Shirley Freriks — Sfclimact@mcn.org — to ask questions, indicate interest or just connect.