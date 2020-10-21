Nevada County Economic Resource Council to hire executive director

The Nevada County Economic Resource Council announced this month that it would begin accepting applications for its next executive director.

Tim Corkins has held the position of interim executive director, as a volunteer, since the council’s last executive director resigned in 2017.

Economic Resource Council Chair Lisa Swarthout said the decision to hire a permanent executive director was made during a January strategic planning session, shortly after she took on the role of chair.

She said the motivation to hire an executive director came in part because, after being contracted by Nevada County for over a decade, the Economic Resource Council’s contract was not renewed this year. This has led it to pivot planning for the council’s function in the community.

“Our resourcing had changed such that the work we were doing with the county — with different consultants — we are no longer tasked with … so our goal is to create a new program of work within the community with the help of the new executive director,” she said.

“We were getting ready to start our search in March and April, and then COVID hit, so (the search) got put on hold,” Swarthout said of the application period, which kicked off last week. She said around 75 people have applied for the position as of Wednesday.

The application period ends Oct. 31.

Swarthout said it will take some months for the selected individual to begin leading the council.

“Our Board of Directors is made up of all volunteers and all people who are business people or run nonprofits, who are very busy, so getting everyone together … to do the interviewing process will take a little bit of time,” she said, also citing an extensive training process that will take place after the next executive director is selected.

Swarthout said the current goal is for the next executive director to start in January.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.