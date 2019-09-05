Nevada County Economic Resource Council discusses local hospital, new board member

Dr. Brian Evans, president and CEO of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, came to the Nevada County Economic Resource Council with hope and a warning.

Evans spoke at the board’s Thursday meeting about his hospital’s history, its capabilities, economic impact on western Nevada County and the threats that plague hospitals in rural America.

Evans warned of the growing trend of rural hospital closures, 60 of which occurred between 2010 and February of 2016, according to a National Public Radio report.

But the president and CEO is not so concerned about Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

“We have cash on hand,” he said, referring to its reserves and a healthy philanthropic wing of the hospital.

Evans also mentioned the importance of the hospital’s employment.

“Sierra Nevada (Memorial Hospital) is the largest employer in western Nevada County,” he said, adding that about 70% of its estimated 800 employees live in the county.

The president and CEO hopes to shift the hospital’s financial model from pay per service, relying heavily on patients with commercial insurance, to a population health management financial model, emphasizing public health and preventative medicine.

NEW BOARD MEMBER

Aurora Thompson, the new director of career technical education at the Nevada Joint Union High School District, was introduced as a new board member with the Economic Resource Council. She is taking the spot of Brett McFadden, superintendent of the Nevada Joint Union High School District.

“It seemed to be a good fit, so I really appreciate the opportunity,” she said. With her new seat, Thompson hopes to monitor job trends in the area.

The council also announced the submission of its 2018-19 report regarding the goals and accomplishments of the organization. The report can be found at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/2019ERCAnnualBOSReport.

Tim Corkins, the interim executive director of the council, wrote in the report that the Sierra Small Business Development Center helped create 66 new jobs (59 of which are full time) and served 245 clients (128 of whom are in western Nevada County).

The council will be hosting an Economic Development Summit at 11:15 a.m. Sept. 12 at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building, 255 S. Auburn St. Guest speaker Christopher Thornberg will be discussing how to conduct business in rural areas.

