Nevada County dodges power outages, but high heat remains on horizon

Nevada County residents bracing for a possible power outage over the weekend got a pass when weather conditions improved along the western edge of the county. But others weren’t so lucky, after PG&E proactively turned off power to approximately 20,500 customers in Butte and Yuba counties due to safety concerns. On Sunday, the utility company estimated it could take another 48 hours to turn power back on for everyone.

“Approximately 260 personnel must inspect approximately 800 miles of transmission and distribution lines as part of the restoration process, the equivalent distance from San Francisco to Seattle,” a press release stated.

According to the release, about 6,000 customers had energy restored by 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Nevada County residents in portions of Smartsville, Rough and Ready, and Penn Valley initially were among 27,000 customers notified on Friday of a potential public safety power shutoff. On Saturday, PG&E continued to monitor the weather in Nevada, El Dorado and Placer counties and as weather conditions improved, determined a shutoff was no longer necessary for those areas.

In Butte County, PG&E opened a Community Resource Center to support customers impacted by the power shutoff, providing restrooms, bottled water, electronic device charging and air-conditioned seating for up to 100 customers.

Multiple fires were reported along the swath of the Red Flag Warning area, which stretched from Redding to Modesto. On Saturday, fires broke out in Marysville and Colusa. The Sand Fire in Yolo County had grown to 2,200 acres by mid-day Sunday and evacuations were ordered for some residents in Rumsey.

The main hazard for Northern California Monday is transitioning to heat, as temperatures were forecasted to rise above 100 degrees Monday and Tuesday in the Sacramento Valley, the National Weather Service said.

In Nevada County, temperatures are predicted to hit the low 90s Monday, up to 95 degrees in Grass Valley Tuesday. A heat advisory remains in effect for Nevada County from noon Monday until 8 p.m. Tuesday. The heat should start to lessen slightly Wednesday and continue to drop somewhat as the week progresses, with highs predicted in the high 80s through Sunday.

