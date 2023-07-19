Hardy Bullock

Hardy Bullock has announced he will be seeking re-election for the Nevada County District 5 Supervisor seat.

 Courtesy Photo

Truckee, Calif. – (July 18, 2023) Hardy Bullock has announced he will seek a second term on the Nevada County Board of Supervisors. Bullock has released the following statement:

“It has been an honor to serve the Eastern County and the entire region as the District 5 Supervisor. I’m running for re-election for one simple reason, I love Truckee, Nevada County, and the entire Sierra region. I had a plan when I arrived. Build goodwill between stakeholders, bring service and support to East County, enhance the lives of people I serve and integrate Nevada County locally, regionally and nationally. The first year of my service was one of the most challenging times our community has ever faced. When our Truckee Community was locked down during the first phase of vaccination, our TTUSD school system could not open. I worked with our County CEO, TTUSD Board president and school administrators to bring a rapid vaccination program to TTUSD, get 800+ team members vaccinated as one of the first groups in the nation, reopen our schools, our economy and our communities. The COVID times were impossibly difficult, and my singular focus was making decisions to support our health professionals and our community. One of my contributions was an immediate grant funding stream to our community for resilience; businesses small and large in Truckee received lifesaving support.”