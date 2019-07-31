Nevada County deputies accuse man of trying to meet teen for sex

The conversation between Michael Danjuro Akiyoshi and the 15-year-old girl had been ongoing for weeks, Nevada County authorities said.

It ended early Wednesday when deputies arrested Akiyoshi at a Willow Valley Road home after he arrived with the intention to have sex, Lt. Sean Scales said.

“We obviously intercepted that,” he added. “He had brought several items with him to the location, including methamphetamine, alcohol and whipped cream.”

Akiyoshi also brought condoms, the lieutenant said.

Akiyoshi faces two felonies: contacting a minor with the intent to have sex and furnishing a controlled substance to a minor. Deputies charged him with three misdemeanors: arranging to meet with a minor, possession of a controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, Nevada County Jail reports.