Nevada County DA: No charges filed in fatal shooting of Sage Crawford
In a statement, District Attorney Jesse Wilson said his office found ‘insufficient evidence to prove any crime beyond a reasonable doubt’
From the office of Jesse Wilson, district attorney:
“The District Attorney’s Office has completed its review of the facts surrounding the officer involved shooting that took place on February 4, 2021. The scope of the review was narrow. In the shooting death of Sage Crawford, our office’s role was to review the evidence and determine whether there was criminal liability on the part of any officer. Essentially, to decide if there is proof beyond a reasonable doubt of a crime being committed by an officer. Under the standard of review imposed by our legal and ethical obligations, we have found there is insufficient evidence to prove any crime beyond a reasonable doubt. Therefore, we will not be filing criminal charges and no further action by our office is contemplated or warranted.”
Sage Crawford OIS Report by The Union on Scribd
Source: Nevada County District Attorney’s office
Nevada County DA: No charges filed in fatal shooting of Sage Crawford
From the office of Jesse Wilson, district attorney:
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User