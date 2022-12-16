Nevada County COVID-19 cases increase to 19,663
Nevada County recorded 19,663 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Dec. 15, according to the state dashboard. The total number of confirmed deaths remains at 132, the dashboard reported.
California has 10,790,192 confirmed cases of COVID-19, resulting in 97,199 confirmed deaths, the dashboard stated.
In Nevada County, 279,058 COVID-19 tests has been preformed, averaging 156 tests per day. The country currently has a 10.9% positive test rate. California has an 11.1% positive test rate.
There are currently eight patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Nevada County, and two ICU beds available, according to the dashboard.
The number of hospitalizations due to confirmed COVID-19 cases in California reached a total of 4,508, a decrease of 47 from the prior day total, according to the dashboard. The number of ICU patients due to confirmed COVID-19 cases in California reached a total of 511, a decrease of 20 from the prior day total, the dashboard reported.
