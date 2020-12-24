Nevada County COVID‐19 mental health and suicide prevention resources

Many people are experiencing stress, fear, and anxiety as a result of the COVID‐19 outbreak. The need for social distancing can also make it harder to access normal social supports, which can impact one’s mental health. For up‐to‐date information about the coronavirus and verified local, state, and federal information, go to http://www.mynevadacounty.com/coronavirus or call 2‐1‐1 (or 833‐342‐5211).

More information on managing anxiety and stress, stigma and resilience during COVID-19, as well as emotional support is available at https://211connectingpoint.org/nevada-county/covid-19/mental-health. If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, call the 24/7 Nevada County Crisis Line at 530‐265‐5811 or toll-free at 1-888-801-1437. The California Peer‐Run Warm Line (1‐855‐845‐7415) is a non‐emergency resource for anyone in California seeking emotional support (available 24/7). The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1‐800‐273‐8255. Call 911 if a suicide attempt is underway or immediate medical attention is required.