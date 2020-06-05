Nevada County Courthouse enters new expansion phase

Courthouse enters new expansion phase

The Nevada County Courthouse has updated its safety precautions, which now include a mandate for everyone to wear a mask.

Nevada County Superior Court is entering Phase 2 of its service expansion plans. Those include expanding its family law and civil matters, and traffic issues at the Truckee courthouse.

Additionally, jury summons will be sent this month. A trial is tentatively set for June 23 at the Nevada County Courthouse.

“The court will be instituting a pre-screening process for jurors to complete in advance to reduce overall foot traffic into the courthouse and continue to encourage social distancing,” a news release states.

Other safety measures include mandating masks for everyone without an approved accommodation; enforcing at least six feet of social distancing; and increased cleaning procedures for staff and public areas.

— The Union staff