Nevada County Courthouse enters new expansion phase
Courthouse enters new expansion phase
The Nevada County Courthouse has updated its safety precautions, which now include a mandate for everyone to wear a mask.
Nevada County Superior Court is entering Phase 2 of its service expansion plans. Those include expanding its family law and civil matters, and traffic issues at the Truckee courthouse.
Additionally, jury summons will be sent this month. A trial is tentatively set for June 23 at the Nevada County Courthouse.
Support Local Journalism
“The court will be instituting a pre-screening process for jurors to complete in advance to reduce overall foot traffic into the courthouse and continue to encourage social distancing,” a news release states.
Other safety measures include mandating masks for everyone without an approved accommodation; enforcing at least six feet of social distancing; and increased cleaning procedures for staff and public areas.
— The Union staff
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User