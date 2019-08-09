Nevada County counsel hiring decision expected next month

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors met in closed session Friday to consider the appointment and employment of the county counsel.

Alison Barratt-Green, who has served as the county’s top attorney for eight years, announced in March she will retire this November.

County counsel is one of three positions that report directly to supervisors. The other two are CEO and clerk of the board.

Nothing was reported out of Friday’s closed session, which was specially set because the next regularly scheduled board meeting is in Truckee.

“This was one step in the hiring process,” CEO Alison Lehman said.

Candidates were asked to submit resumes by July 8 and top candidates were evaluated by recruiters Ralph Andersen & Associates. According to the recruitment brochure, the top contenders were to be presented to the supervisors this month and invited to compete further in the process. Final interviews will consist of multiple panels including agency heads and Lehman, as well as members of key agencies like the California State Association of Counties and Rural County Representatives of California. Interviews with supervisors, anticipated to be not more than three candidates, are scheduled for Aug. 29, with the final selection and contract approval set for September.

Lehman noted any contract with a potential hire for the position will be discussed in open session by the board of supervisors.

County counsel is paid $213,012, according to the county job posting.

The office, which includes six attorneys, provides legal advice and representation to the supervisors, all county departments including elected officials, dependent districts and county commissions. Work duties include drafting and reviewing agreements, ordinances, resolutions, opinions and other legal documents; representing the county in contract negotiations, public financing and other transactions; and defending and initiating all types of litigation including employment and personal injury cases.

