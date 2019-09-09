Nevada County coroner: Lake of the Pines man drowned

Preliminary results show that a Lake of the Pines man drowned Sept. 1 after going overboard from a boat on Lake of the Pines.

Paul Scott, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene after a prolonged recovery effort that included firefighters from Cal Fire and the Higgins Area Fire Protection District, the Nevada County Sheriff’s dive team and a California Highway Patrol helicopter.

Toxicology results — necessary for the final pathologist’s report — remain pending and likely will not be ready for another three weeks at the earliest, said Nevada County Sheriff’s Lt. Rob Bringolf, the chief deputy coroner. But the preliminary finding is that the cause of death was drowning.

Donations have continued to pour in for Scott’s family after friends organized a GoFundMe page with more than $30,425 raised as of Monday afternoon.