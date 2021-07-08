Nevada County Cooling Centers available Saturday, Sunday at Grass Valley, Penn Valley libraries

The National Weather Service Sacramento has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for portions of Nevada County beginning Friday at noon through Monday evening. Higher temperatures can be dangerous for all people but especially the very young, senior citizens, and those with chronic medical conditions.

Nevada County’s Office of Emergency Services partners with Nevada County Public Health to review plans for Excessive Heat Emergencies during high-heat events. Nevada County’s Department of Social Services will activate Cooling Centers for residents when overnight recovery temperatures don’t go below 75 degrees and humidity is high.

Images provided by the National Weather Service

COOLING CENTERS

As temperatures begin to climb on Friday, residents can beat the heat in cool public places, like your local Nevada County Library branch, grocery stores, or movie theaters. The Grass Valley Library, Madelyn Helling Library (Nevada City), and Penn Valley Library are open until 5 p.m. Friday.

Cooling Centers will open at the Grass Valley and Penn Valley libraries from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Air-conditioned space, water, and snacks will be available. Well-behaved pets on a leash will be allowed, and both locations are ADA accessible. Library desk services will not be available during the Cooling Center hours, but residents can access the Wi-Fi and look at the materials while using the space. Before entering, County staff will conduct a COVID-19 screening, and masks will be required at all times under the California Department of Public Health’s face covering guidance.

Over the weekend, County staff will continue to monitor the weather predictions and assess if additional Cooling Center days are needed.

Source: Nevada County