Nevada County Contractors’ Association Political Action Committee endorses Jason Tedder, Sue Hoek

The Nevada County Contractors’ Association Political Action Committee has announced its endorsement of Jason Tedder for Nevada County clerk-recorder/registrar of voters, and Sue Hoek for the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, District 4, a news release states.

After meeting with Tedder, and after participating in the Business Alliance Candidate Forum, the NCCA‐PAC feels that Tedder is the most qualified to manage the office of the clerk-recorder and the elections office as registrar of voters, the release states.

Tedder is dedicated to this community. He is inspired to serve Nevada County with the same passions and dedication he did while serving his country in the military. Jason views his candidacy as an opportunity to help mend division and rebuild confidence amongst the citizens within Nevada County, the release states.

We were impressed with his values of transparency, integrity, and excellent customer service. We believe that he is uniquely qualified with his many years of management experience and his diverse background. His dedication, and determination make him the number one choice to become the next Nevada County clerk‐recorder, the NCCA-PAC said.

“We’re really excited to support Jason for clerk-recorder and registrar of voters,” said Keoni Allen, NCCA-PAC chairman, in the release. “Jason has a long‐standing connection to the community, which makes a difference. He cares deeply about our community.”

HOEK

“It was clear to us after interviewing both candidates that Sue has the best credentials and disposition to continue representing the people of District 4.” Allen said. “Sue is a small business owner, rancher and long‐time Nevada County resident. She understands the challenges of running a small business.”

The county has faced a series of challenges and Sue has demonstrated that she has the energy, passion and drive to help turn those challenges into solutions. She will continue her work supporting affordable housing, and addressing the extreme fire danger through vegetation management throughout the county and along roadsides for evacuations, the release states.

We are excited she has committed to serve again, and we are looking forward to the on‐going positive impacts she has on our local government. We are certain that she will continue to do an excellent job as supervisor for District 4, the release states.

The Nevada County Contractors’ Association Political Action Committee is a political advocacy arm of the Nevada County Contractors’ Association. The goal of the NCCA‐PAC is to support candidates who we feel have integrity and understand the challenges facing the community, and our members.

Source: Nevada County Contractors’ Association Political Action Committee