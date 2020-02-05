Nevada County Contractors’ Association PAC endorses Deborah Wilder for Nevada County Board of Supervisors

The Nevada County Contractors’ Association Political Action Committee is pleased to announce that it has endorsed Deborah Wilder for the District 1 seat on the Nevada County Board of Supervisors.

After interviewing all three candidates, the PAC felt that Wilder was best qualified to represent the issues facing the construction industry.

Deborah is a small business owner who employs 20 team members in the field of public works and prevailing wage compliance. She created a consulting company to proactively focus on issues during the construction of the project, thereby resolving issues before project completion. Wilder understands construction and the many issues we face on a daily basis with over regulation. Wilder looks for pragmatic solutions to reduce over regulation and streamline permit processing.

She previously served on a city council for eight years and two years as mayor, so she understands the public agency process. She is committed to our community and volunteers on many local nonprofits such as Women of Worth, Hospitality House, Kare Crises Nursery, the Friendship Club and many others.

Source: Nevada County Contractors’ Association