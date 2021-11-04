Nevada County Contractors’ Association hosts two community fundraisers

Volunteers wrap gifts at last year’s Toy & Food Drive, organized by the Nevada County Contractors’ Association. This year’s fundraiser is set for Nov. 18. Tickets are now on sale.

Submitted by Bre Deschaine

The building pros are building community. The Nevada County Contractors’ Association (NCCA) will host its inaugural drive-thru dinner, complete with a Toy & Food Drive, to benefit River Fire victims and others in need this holiday season. The drive-thru dinner is open to the public and will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 18 at the NCCA offices, Suite A at 149 Crown Point Court in Grass Valley.

“We hope to sell 200 dinners by our November 12 deadline to pre-order tickets,” said Bre Deschaine, NCCA’s executive director. “Tickets may be purchased by calling 530-274-1919 or emailing info@NCCABuildingPros.com . Buyers will receive an email confirmation, which will serve as their ticket to pick up dinners at our drive-thru event.“

Tickets may also be purchased online at https://www.nccabuildingpros.com/events-list by finding the calendar date of November 18 and selecting “Register,” or going directly to the URL of https://nccabuildingprosca.memberzone.com/eventregistration/register/337 .

The dinners will be lovingly prepared by NCCA board member Josh Van Matre, who also barbecues the organization’s famous fundraiser golf tournament meals. Van Matre will be helped at the grill by Board President Steve Piziali, Treasurer Jeff Hansen, and other members of the board and marketing committee.

Drive-thru dinner delights will include chicken, tri-tip, beans, salad and bread. Each box will be hot and ready to eat, and contain two full dinners for every $30 donation. COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

Donations of canned goods and non-perishable food will also be accepted at the event, as well as new, unwrapped toys. The food and gifts, as well as proceeds from the dinner, will be donated to River Fire victims and others in need.

The drive-thru dinner event, open to the public, is part of the NCCA’s “Christmas Giving Back” program.

Another component of the nonprofit organization’s “Christmas Giving Back” includes the second annual Wreath Sponsorship program for NCCA members.

For every $250 donation, an NCCA member receives a personalized holiday wreath acknowledging their support. The name of the business is also added to the wreath in the NCCA office.

Last year, the Wreath Sponsorship program raised enough money to provide a happy holiday season for seven struggling families referred by two local school districts. Money was also donated to the KARE Crisis Nursery and Interfaith Food Ministry, enough to feed 40 families for one month.

“This year we hope to raise enough money to support local nonprofits plus 10 families, including those impacted by the River Fire,” said Deschaine. “The wish lists of the children are so touching. They don’t ask for frivolous toys or video games. They want and need warm winter clothes, pajamas, school supplies and toiletry staples.”

Before COVID-19, the NCCA used to host a holiday party for members, at which they gathered toys, food, and monetary donations for struggling families.

“We couldn’t host our holiday gathering last year, so our rallying cry became ‘Don’t Let the Covid Grinch Steal Christmas!’” continued Deschaine. “We found new ways to give back to our community, such as the Wreath Sponsorship program. It is heartwarming to continue to witness the abundant generosity of our NCCA members.”

Founded in 1958, the NCCA is a nonprofit trade association of more than 300 general contractors, sub-contractors, building material suppliers, and other construction professionals. Their mission is to promote high standards, integrity, and ethical practices within the construction industry. Membership details and other information are available at http://www.NCCABuildingPros.com .