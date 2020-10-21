Nevada County Contractors’ Association executive director steps back up, temporarily

After serving as executive director for over two decades at the Nevada County Contractors’ Association before taking on a different role, Barbara Bashall once again holds the association’s top staff position, for now.

Bashall earlier this year stepped down from her duties as executive director in order to work as government affairs manager and continue to lead the association’s Political Action Committee. She was to be replaced by Libby Goldsmith, who had five years of experience with a Roseville-based building association at the time.

Keoni Allen, the association’s Political Action Committee president, said in an email Wednesday, “Barbara’s leadership and impact on the NCCA, our members, and the local building industry has been huge. The respect that everyone has for (Bashall) is simply amazing and filling her shoes will take a very special person.”

Allen explained that the person previously identified to fill the role had taken the job for a probationary period earlier this year, and that it ultimately wasn’t an ideal fit.

“Fortunately for us, Barbara is willing and able to stay with us until we do find the right replacement for her,” wrote Allen, adding that she has agreed to continue in her other ongoing work with the association “for some time.”

According to Allen, the association has identified someone it intends to hire as its next executive director at this point. “There will be a formal announcement coming soon,” he wrote.

Bashall declined to comment when asked about her return to the position.

