Nevada County Contractors’ Association endorses W. Scott Miller for NID Division 3

The Nevada County Contractors’ Association Political Action Committee is pleased to announce that it has endorsed Scott Miller for Nevada Irrigation Division III.

After interviewing both candidates the PAC felt that Miller is the most qualified to continue to provide the strong leadership the Nevada Irrigation District (NID) needs.

Miller has many years of experience serving on the NID board. During his tenure NID has built many necessary waterline improvements and fire hydrants; these hydrants have strengthened his districts fire protection. Miller has brought new revenues to NID, keeping it fiscally strong. He has a proven track record of protecting our water and he understands the critical importance that a dependable, sustainable water supply plays in the economic health and quality of life of our region.

As a long time family physician with a practice near Lake of the Pines, he has been active in his children’s local school and youth programs. Miller has demonstrated that he has the best interest of the district and the community at heart.

“NID is facing many challenges in the future. Water security is at the cornerstone of a healthy local economy. Scott understands that water is critical to our future and he will work to protect our water from competing interests,” Keoni Allen, PAC chairman, noted. “I am pleased to support him for another term.”

The Nevada County Contractors’ Association Political Action Committee is an esteemed political advocacy arm of the Nevada County Contractors’ Association. The goal of the NCCA-PAC is to support candidates who we feel have the best understanding of priorities facing small businesses, the community, and our members.

Source: Nevada County Contractors’ Association Political Action Committee