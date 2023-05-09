A list of specific plans for road repairs will come before the Nevada County Board of Supervisors during today’s regularly scheduled meeting slated to begin at 9 a.m. at the board chambers.
California State Association of Counties (CSAC) is estimating Nevada County will receive $4,068,927 in their Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Account (RMRA) funding in fiscal year 2023/24 according to the staff report.
Repaving and resurfacing is planned for Dog Bar Road from Alta Sierra Drive to 700 feet north of Olive Mountain Road and Dog Bar Road from Morning Sun Lane to Magnolia Road.
Carrie Drive from Dog Bar Road to Gary Way Road is also listed.
“Projects must include a description and the location of each proposed project, a proposed schedule for the project’s completion, and the estimated useful life of the improvement,” according to the report.
The 2023 Brushing, Shoulder, General Maintenance Project, if approved, will also provide shoulder and general maintenance along approximately 29 miles of county road throughout Nevada County, according to the report.
A shoulder is planned for Banner Mountain Trail from Gracie Road to the end of the pavement.
Idaho-Maryland Road to the city limits on Magnolia Road; Dog Bar Road from 1415 feet south of Wolf Creek to just north of Olive Mountain; Pleasant Valley Road from Yuba Bridge to Highway 49 are recommended for the addition of a shoulder.
Ridge Road from R/R Highway to the Nevada City Limits and the Nevada City Highway from the Grass Valley limits to the Nevada City limits are part of the project.
The repaving of approximately 2.3 miles of roads, and microsurface approximately 1.4 miles of roads in Nevada County and the work will occur between June 15 and December 29, 2023.
Another resolution will be presented by the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services for the supervisors to consider that will authorize a grant application to be submitted to the USDA, United States Forest Service (USFS), Pacific Southwest Region, Fire and Aviation Management Grant for the Ponderosa Phase 1 Maintenance Project in the amount of $750,000.
The grant would be used to maintain a Shaded Fuel Break Project that was identified as a priority wildfire mitigation action by the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba Placer Strategic Plan and the Nevada County Community Wildfire Protection Plan.
Shaded fuel breaks must receive maintenance actions every two to three years or within five years all mitigation benefits are lost.
A resolution recognizing May 15, 2023, as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week of May 14 through May 20 as Police Week is slated for approval with the recommendation by Shannan Moon, Sheriff-Coroner-Public Administrator.
Susan Hoek, Supervisor for District 4, is requesting that the board chairperson, Ed Scofield signs a letter opposing an assembly bill introduced by Assembly Member Cecilia Aguiar-Curry in January that would expand the definition of “public works” to also include fuel reduction work done as part of fire mitigation projects.
Work including residential chipping, rural fuel breaks, fire breaks and vegetation management would need to be paid prevailing wages making the projects more expensive under AB 1717.
The letter reads in part, “As a fire-prone county we seek ways to maximize their ability to safeguard residents from the devastation of wildfires. Therefore, it seems ill-timed to introduce additional barriers to implementation of fire mitigation projects in communities that desperately need public funds to complete these projects — especially at a time when the State is reporting an unprecedented historical budget surplus.”
The Board will also be asked to approve an ordinance amending the General Code of Nevada County regarding the cannabis business tax presented last month.
Taxes on cannabis would be determined by the square footage of a grow rather than the gross receipts of sales.
The cannabis business would have the ability to pay in two equal installments for square footage methodology which would result in more stable budgeting for the County and businesses.
“Businesses will know exactly what they are expected to pay pre-harvest and the County will know what revenue to expect. This also increases the financial viability for the County to operate the program long-term due to consistency of revenues,” according to the report approved by Tina Vernon, Treasurer & Tax Collector.
The Board will also consider approving a resolution approving a third amendment in an agreement with HDR Engineering, Inc., for developing project plans, specifications and estimates for the McCourtney Road Solid Waste Transfer Station Redesign Project, increasing the contract by $185,000.00, to a new total not to exceed the amount of 1,867,813.95.
More housing for the homeless may take place with two additional parcels at the Brunswick Commons affordable housing project located at 936 Old Tunnel Road in Grass Valley.
Supervisors will consider a resolution authorizing commitment of the property to the City of Grass Valley and Foothill House of Hospitality dba Hospitality House.
The development of a proposed Homekey Round 3 affordable housing project called Sierra Studios would consist of a 20-40 unit affordable housing apartment complex providing supportive housing to the homeless and at risk of homeless population, according to the official report.
In partnership with the City of Grass Valley and County of Nevada, Foothill House of Hospitality, also called Hospitality House, intends to apply for the State of California Housing and Community Development (HCD) Homekey 3 Capital Grant.
The Project’s program model provided by Hospitality House will provide 24/7 on-site monitoring through a live-in property manager.
Hospitality House will also provide wrap-around case management services by having a full-time case manager for the tenants living on site and services may include referrals to partner agencies for behavioral health, medical needs and job training and placement.
