Nevada County Connects’ Tinloy Transit Center in downtown Grass Valley received a colorful transformation to make the transit hub easier to navigate and more accessible. The Nevada County Transit Division aimed to create a simple, color-coded visual representation to help riders identify where to wait and board the bus.

“Tinloy Station riders can now easily match the curb to the bus they are waiting for. By adding color and route numbers, we hope to improve the rider experience, accessibility, and navigation throughout Nevada County Connects transit system,” said Transit Services Manager Robin Van Valkenburgh.