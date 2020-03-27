Nevada County confirms 8th COVID-19 case
Additional information about the Coronavirus can be found at these links:
- Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC)
- World Health Organization (WHO)
- California Department of Public Health (CDPH)
Nevada County Public Health on Thursday confirmed its 8th COVID-19 case.
Four of the cases are listed as community acquired, two of them are travel related, and two cases are under investigation.
“As additional people are diagnosed with COVID-19, we will report the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nevada County on the County’s http://www.mynevadacounty.com/coronavirus website,” Nevada County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe wrote in press release.
“As we anticipate seeing an increase in diagnosed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County due to increased testing availability and the possibility of increased community transmission, the most important message we can keep sharing with our residents is that staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others, and everyone should be following California’s Shelter-at-Home Order,” Wolfe wrote.
Source: Nevada County
