Nevada County confirms 4th case of COVID-19

From a press release:

Nevada County Public Health has confirmed its 4th confirmed COVID-19 case.

The person who was diagnosed is an adult who resides in Eastern Nevada County, and self-isolated while symptomatic.

The mode of transmission is undetermined at this time, and is still under investigation.

Public Health staff has been in touch with the person’s household contacts, all of whom are self-isolating at home as well.

As additional people are diagnosed with COVID-19, we will report the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nevada County on the County’s http://www.mynevadacounty.com/coronavirus website. As we anticipate seeing an increase in diagnosed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County due to increased testing availability and the possibility of increased community transmission, the most important message we can keep sharing with our residents is that staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others, and everyone should be following California’s Shelter-at-Home Order.

Source: Nevada County