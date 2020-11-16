Nevada County Community Library suspends reopening plans due to rise in COVID-19 cases

FROM A PRESS RELEASE:

The Nevada County Community Library will no longer be moving forward with its plans to reopen its Truckee, Madelyn Helling, and Grass Valley locations for in person services due to a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in Nevada County. The opening of these locations was dependent on Nevada County remaining in the Moderate Orange Tier as designated by the State of California as well as maintaining the safety of staff and patrons. With the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, library staff determined the safest option for the community will be to pause reopening plans at this time.

“We are very saddened to have to suspend our reopening plans and I am sure our patrons will be as well,” notes County Librarian, Nick Wilczek “But, we also know that the safety of our community comes first.”

Patrons still looking to check out books will be pleased to know that curbside pickup will continue to be available for patrons with extended hours. Pickup hours will be Monday- Friday from 10am-4pm at the Truckee, Madelyn Helling, and Grass Valley Libraries, 12-3 at the Penn Valley Library, and Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 1-4pm at the Bear River Library. Library book drops will remain open and all returned materials will continue to be quarantined for 96 hours before being checked in. Nevada County Community Library has temporarily suspended charging any overdue fines during the COVID-19 Health Crisis.

For more information on Nevada County Community Library’s COVID19 response and other services please visit https://www.mynevadacounty.com/290/Library or call your local library branch.

Source: Nevada County Community Library