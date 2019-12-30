Nevada County community comes together for annual Night of Giving

The 14th annual Night of Giving took place Dec. 21 at Miners Foundry in Nevada City to raise awareness and support for the community’s only year-round emergency homeless provider, Hospitality House.

Over 500 people attended Night of Giving, more than 100 people volunteered their time, over 40 local businesses supported the event in some capacity, over 30 bands hit the stage to perform, and anonymous angel donors came together to make a triple donation match for the evening possible.

With the community’s help, over $77,000 was raised to aid the shelter’s operations, which will give 1,550 people each a night of emergency shelter, including meals, showers, clothing, laundry, job training, transportation to appointments, and most of all, customized case management to help people transition from homelessness to housing.

“Hundreds of people are experiencing homelessness in Nevada County right this moment — hundreds,” said Nancy Baglietto, executive director at Hospitality House, in a news release. “Because of our caring community, people in crisis will be given the help they urgently need to return to stability. Lives will change for the better.”

In addition to raising much needed support for the shelter, Night of Giving is also an opportunity for the community to directly hear from individuals struggling with homelessness and for Hospitality House to honor one of its most cherished volunteers.

This year, the 2019 Utah Phillips’ Love-in-Action award went to volunteer William Wallace. Wallace’s involvement with the shelter began when he was homeless in 2013 and became one of the first individuals to receive shelter at Utah’s Place.

“For me, to support and care and give to Hospitality House, an organization that was there when I had a need and didn’t know I needed it, that was six years ago almost to the day … and they were there,” Wallace said on stage at Night of Giving. “They supported me, they encouraged me, they loved me, they helped me grow … I think it’s so vital to remember where you came from and the people who supported you and to give back…”

Wallace continues to give, volunteering at every opportunity to support the efforts of Hospitality House. At Night of Giving alone, he gave countless hours leading up to the event and was one of the first ones there to set up and one of the last ones to leave.

Night of Giving began 14 years ago when a local man, Mikail Graham, saw a need and wanted to respond.