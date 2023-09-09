Staff Writer
A steady turnout of residents made their way through the over 45 booths and exhibits available at the Collaboration Day event hosted by Nevada County at the Rood Center on Friday afternoon.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Staff Writer
A steady turnout of residents made their way through the over 45 booths and exhibits available at the Collaboration Day event hosted by Nevada County at the Rood Center on Friday afternoon.
The event was an opportunity to learn about all the resources the County has to offer for a variety of needs and interests.
George Schureck, Director of the Building Department was integral part of pulling the event together with something for everything.
“Private citizens meeting officials from the County and organizations such as police and fire is what it’s all about,” Schureck said.
The fair-type event was free and open to the public with indoor and outdoor events.
Throughout the afternoon, 10 — 15 minute presentations and slideshows with time to ask questions after took place in the Chambers of the Rood Center.
Topics inside the Chambers scheduled were lending options for mortgaging a home, obtaining fire insurance, the Farm to School Program by Sierra Harvest who provide fresh produce and nutrition education to 96% of K-8 students in Western Nevada County.
Byers Leafgaurd informed participants on how to harden their home or property, and discussions took place on the benefits of broadband internet throughout the County were led by Robin Sputhe from Smarter Broadband.
Programs at the libraries throughout the County were highlighted by Librarian at Madelyn Helling Librarian, Nick Wilczek.
Volunteers from Sierra Roots were on deck to let people know about the work they do to promote alternative housing when needed.
Local fire agencies demonstrated the extinguishing of a grass fire and the speed at which it can spread.
Representatives from NID shared information about the three-year Scotts Flat Fire Fuels Treatment and Healthy Forest Project which removed diseased and hazard trees on 600 acres around the shores of the reservoir.
Nevada County Resource Conservation District was passing out maps of the 49er Farm Trails identifying live Christmas tree farms, pick-your-own farms and orchards, local honey stands, wineries, and alpaca and sheep wool ranches.
Great picnic spots, flower farms, and photography tours were also featured on the map.
The Alliance of Therapy Dogs that work in schools, courthouses, elderly residential homes, hospitals and any other place where a little joy and comfort is needed, according to Joanne Remillard.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: