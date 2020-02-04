Nevada County clubs honor Shriners Hospital and ‘Burn Awareness Week’

Nevada County Masonic Lodges and the Tommyknockers Shrine Club are recognizing Children’s Burn Awareness Week, which began Feb. 2. In western Nevada County clubs will sponsor local education at the 17th Annual Health/Safety & Fire Preparedness Carnival at the Rood Center, set for May 2. One expression of the clubs’ social and philanthropic fraternity is “Shriners Play so Children May.”

For 60 years, the Shriners Hospitals for Children has been a leader in burn care, research and education. Burn prevention is a key component in those efforts. The hospital in Sacramento provides advanced care to children with burns, orthopedic conditions, spinal injuries, and birth irregularities at no cost to families. Medical staff are renowned for their expertise in critical care, particularly in life-saving techniques, leading to doubling the survival rate of children with burns over 50% of their body. The network of 22 hospitals for Children shares its expertise in burn care with other academic and health institutions.

Free educational materials for the burn prevention of children are available on the web at http://www.beburnaware.org. For hospital information, contact Al Schafer at 530-271-0766. The Shriners Hospital for Children, with representatives from Nevada County’s first responders, in addition to dozens of health/safety organizations, will be participating in the Health/Safety and Fire Preparedness Carnival in May.