Nevada County Clerk-Recorder Office offering full services by appointment only as part of phased re-opening

FROM A RELEASE:

Beginning on May 3, 2021, the Nevada County Clerk-Recorder Office will take appointments for all in person/counter services on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays between 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. on a first come, first served basis. At this time, we cannot offer any same day appointments or walk ins. Please call or email ahead of time to schedule your appointment.

The expansion of services by appointment is part of a phased approach to re-opening the Clerk-Recorder Office, in order to both better serve the public during COVID-19 and maintain staff and public safety. Our services include, but are not limited to, marriages and ceremonies, recordation of documents, requests for vital records, and research time at public computers.

To make your visit with us as efficient and pleasant as possible, we recommend that interested members of the public take the following steps:

1. Have a few suggested dates handy so we can get you the soonest possible appointment. Appointments fill up quickly. Having a few options will help us schedule you sooner than later.

2. Know what services you want during your visit. We want to serve as many people as possible and ensure that everyone has a chance to get the help they need. If you need more than one kind of service, no problem. Please let us know ahead of time so that you don’t need to make more than one appointment.

3. Know the rules. To help keep you safe and help stop the spread of COVID-19, please note the following:

All customers: You are required to wear a mask when you come in. We will have disposable masks available if you forget one.

Couples requiring marriage services: If you also want a ceremony, you are permitted one witness.

Researchers: We will limit your time to 30 minutes, no exceptions. If you think your project will require more time, let us know and we can schedule another appointment.

4. Come prepared. Please have any necessary paperwork completed and ready before you come in. Applications for vital requests, fictitious business names, and other applications are available on our website http://www.mynevadacounty.com/recorder . If you are not sure what you need to bring, just let us know and we are happy to help.

If you have any questions or would like to schedule an appointment, please call our office at 530-265-1221 or email us at nc.recorder@co.nevada.ca.us .

Source: Nevada County Clerk-Recorder Registrar of Voters