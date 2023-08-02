About Loydyne Lane

Loydyne Lane is President of the Nevada County Chapter, a subgroup of the California Grand Jury Association, that supports the recruiting and educational programs of the Nevada County Civil Grand Jury. She has five years’ experience on the Nevada County Grand Jury as Foreperson Pro Tem (assistant Foreperson), Business Manager, and committee chairs. Lane has an MBA, ten years’ experience in banking, 15 years’ experience as a Management Consultant with KPMG, and other national consulting firms, and extensive experience with public and non-profit organizations. Contact Loydyne at loydyne.lane@nevcochapter-cgja.org.