The Center for Cultural and Naturalist Studies (CCNS), a nonprofit charitable organization held an inspiring evening of videos, stories and insights resulting from service trips around the globe.
The team members worked alongside people building needed structures, offering basic supplies and above all sincere gestures of support.
Stories were told about the connections the CCNS members made with communities in places like Turkey, Thailand, Cambodia and more recently Oaxaca, Mexico and San Luis, Arizona where asylum seekers turned themselves over to border agents after long, dangerous journeys.
A reoccurring theme was appreciation to be seen, to know that others are aware of their struggles and want to help, according to Matthew Blom, member of CCNS.
The speakers at Sunday night's event expressed the personal inner work that they found resulted from service and true connection to others.
"Looking at the things in our day to day lives that prevent us from seeing who is in front of us, from being able to give regardless of the distractions of our own wants and needs...and get a taste of being a giving person," Blom said.
Speakers shared a sense of gratitude for circumstances, such as living in safe and prosperous community, that fate could easily exchange had one been born under the oppression of authoritarian governments or in poverty.
The puppet theater also brought smiles to the audience, as they rapped cautionary rhymes about blaming others and recognizing personal weakness with humility.
The next presentation CCNS will host is in Sacramento on Tuesday May 2 at 6:30 pm at the Auditorium at CLARA, 1425 24th ST. Sacramento.
The founder of CCNS, J Jaye Gold, has written two books titled The Currency of Moments and Highway of Diamonds, that explore travel and service work, and their connection to the inner life.