Nevada County certifies state Senate vote; districtwide certification expected today

Democrat Silke Pflueger won the District 1 state Senate race in Nevada County, with 10,774 votes — or 40.1 percent — final elections totals show.

However, Pflueger won’t advance to a June 4 runoff for the seat, as Republican Assemblymen Brian Dahle and Kevin Kiley have more votes than her districtwide, unofficial results show.

Nevada County certified on Thursday the results of the March 26 special election for the District 1 state Senate seat. The state is expected to certify the entire vote later today.

Pflueger took the top spot locally. Dahle took second, with 9,471 votes, or 35.2 percent. Kiley took third with 2,795 votes, or 10.4 percent.

Republican Rex Hime took 1,788 votes, or 6.7 percent. Republican Theodore Dziuba won 511 votes, or 1.9 percent.

Democrat Steve Baird, who said he’d withdrawn from the race, took 1,528 votes, or 5.7 percent.

Local officials said 26,974 Nevada County voters cast ballots in the special election, or 39.2 percent.