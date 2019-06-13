Nevada County certifies state Senate District 1 election; state to certify by July 12

Nevada County has certified the June 4 special election to fill the empty state Senate District 1 seat, setting the stage for state officials to certify the districtwide vote next month.

Results made official Thursday show Brian Dahle won Nevada County with 12,893 votes against Kevin Kiley’s 6,159 votes, or 67.7 to 32.3%.

Almost 30% of Nevada County voters cast ballots in the election to fill the seat of former state Sen. Ted Gaines, who left the office to take a spot on the state Board of Equalization.

The district is comprised of part or all of 11 counties.

Today was the deadline for Nevada County to certify its election. The Secretary of State has until July 12 to certify the districtwide vote.

Unofficial districtwide totals show Dahle winning the election by 53.2 to 46.8%

Currently a Republican assemblyman, Dahle has said his departure from the Assembly depends on the districtwide vote certification.

