Nevada County certifies special election vote; state hasn’t yet released districtwide results
The Secretary of State’s Office on Thursday certified the districtwide results from the Aug. 27 special election for state Assembly District 1.
Official results from the nine-county district show Democrat Elizabeth Betancourt winning with 35,167 votes, or 38.6%. Republican Megan Dahle came in second with 32,427 votes, or 35.6%.
Betancourt and Dahle will advance to a November runoff, because no candidate secured at least 50% of the vote plus one vote.
The other three candidates in the race trailed the top two. Republicans Patrick Henry Jones won 17,010 votes, or 18.7%; Joe Turner took 4,751 votes, 5.2%; and Lane Rickard received 1,674 votes, 1.8%, the districtwide results show.
Nevada County certified its vote around 5 p.m. Thursday.
In Nevada County, Betancourt won 13,346 votes, or 53.8%. Dahle took second with 7,972 votes, or 32.1%.
Jones won 1,937 votes, 7.8%; Turner took 1,259 votes, 5.1%; and Rickard garnered 307 votes, 1.2%.
Nevada County had a voter turnout of 36.5%. Turnout districtwide was 32.6%.
To contact City Editor Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.
