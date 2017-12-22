Nevada County CEO announces retirement
Rick Haffey, county executive officer, announced Friday his intention to retire in late summer.
Haffey, who’s worked for Nevada County since 1999, started as chief fiscal/administrative officer of the Health and Human Services Agency. In 2000 he became the assistant CEO and was appointed in January 2003 as CEO, a release states.
"I believe that the staff here is the organziation’s most valuable asset and serves as a great resource for our citizens," he says.
The Board of Supervisors will appoint a new CEO around the time of Haffey’s retirement.