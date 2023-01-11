Staff Writer
A woman who received homeless support services in Nevada County is alleging that a case worker she had interactions with sent “inappropriate pictures” and requested “sexual favors” in exchange for money.
Damon Turner, a local Nevada County case worker, was charged in November with three felonies for pandering and prostitution but is now out on bail, according to officials.
Sheri Smith said she had met Turner while receiving services through Turning Point and Hospitality House in Grass Valley. Hospitality House provides homeless individuals a place to sleep, shower, do laundry, have meals and receive case housing management. Turning Point offers a residential program to those with psychiatric disabilities.
Smith alleged that Turner withheld services, such as money for gas, because she refused to cooperate with Turner by sending “inappropriate pictures” and/or participating in “sexual favors.”
On Oct. 29, 2022, Smith filed a police report in Grass Valley that was confirmed by Officer Clint Bates. Bates confirmed the date of the incident and general details and said, “Smith was well-known in the area by the department.”
“I don’t want him to do this to another girl,” Smith said. “I told Hospitality House about it and they ignored me. I went to Turning Point and nothing was done.”
Smith said that Turner was a case manager working for Turning Point when the incident occurred.
“First he was working for HOME Team outreach, then Turning Point when this started happening,” Smith said.
Nevada County’s HOME Team is a partnership between Hospitality House, Advocates for Mentally Ill (AMI) Housing, and Turning Point to provide outreach and housing navigation services to homeless individuals with mental health needs, according to Nevada County’s website. The team also incorporates involvement with a registered nurse, local governments, law enforcement, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, substance use treatment providers, the Crisis Stabilization Unit, and nonprofit organizations like FREED and Communities Beyond Violence for a collaborative approach.
When The Union reached out to Turning Point for a comment, Turning Point Chief Executive Officer Al Rowlett said, “It’s involving individuals who were provided services; we need to be respectful of that individual.”
Rowlett would not confirm that Turner was an employee of Turning Point and said that “Hospitality House and Turning Point work in partnership.”
“I am familiar with the person in question,” Rowlett said, referring to Smith.
Smith said she still has the text messages and pictures that were exchanged. She claims that Turner said, “If you had done what I told you, I would give you what you want.”
Smith has since left the county for safety reasons because she “didn’t feel safe in Nevada County.” Smith said of Turner, “he had connections.”
Smith mentioned a second victim who also filed a police report against Turner.
“He paid her a lot more than he paid me,” Smith said. “He was always fantasizing about her and talking about her. He even paid her baby daddy off to try and get rid of him.”
The Union was denied access to a police report after filing a public records request.
Nevada County Deputy District Attorney Casey Ayer said, “Thank you for the request. No you cannot have a copy of a police report alleging crimes that are within the statute for filing purposes.”
According to the district attorney’s office, Turner has yet to be arraigned and currently does not have a court date set.
“He has not been arraigned,” Nevada County Assistant District Attorney Cambria Lisonbee said. “We received the report from Grass Valley Police in November and it hasn’t been filed yet.”
Smith said she eventually plans to move out of state to be closer to family.